Lily Allen went cool casual while Dizzee Rascal got tuxed up for the Ivor Novello Awards

Winner of three awards last year at the Ivor Novello Awards, Lily Allen arrived at this year’s bash in a decidedly dressed down style while Dizzee Rascal stuck to his suit favourite and got glammed up in a tux.

MUSIC STYLE ICONS

Singer and owner of London vintage dress shop Lucy in Disguise, Lily worked a mottled monochrome dress teamed with a tailored blazer and her favourite Ray Bans to sign autographs for the fans waiting outside the Park Lane Hotel.

Meanwhile Dizzee Rascal – never one to miss an opportunity to wear a suit – made a show-stopping entrance in a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo completed with a scarlet satin bow tie and scarf.

SUMMER MUSIC SCENE

Winner of the Inspiration Award, Dizzee was joined by Tinie Tempah and Plan B in celebrating success on the night.