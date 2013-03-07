Lily Allen to wed in June AND Lucy In Disguise launches own clothing line!

June is set to be a big month for Lily Allen with wedding plans and the launch of her Lucy In Disguise clothing line...

Following the success of their store Lucy In Disguise, Lily Allen and her sister Sarah Owen have turned fashion designers, expanding their brand from a stand-alone store into a new ready-to-wear clothing line.

Featuring 18 vintage-inspired dresses, the collection spans the eras including a 40s style rayon tea-dress with a specially designed lily of the valley print, a green high-waisted sequinned maxi and a black beaded flapper-esque dress.

Lily told press during a preview of the new collection last week that the collection is inspired by the idea of a fictional Lucy who is : “A time-traveling fashionista who’s inviting you to explore her wardrobe... It’s a great opportunity to play with the character.”

And Lily is no stranger to designing - remember the cool Lily Loves capsule collection she created for New Look in 2007?

The must-have range will launch exclusively in the UK at Harvey Nichols - and of course will go on sale at the Lucy In Disguise store and via their website from June.

Meanwhile, Lily has her hands full preparing for her forthcoming June wedding.

But it won't be a vintage gown for the big day, instead, Lily paid a visit to pal Karl Lagerfeld during Paris Fashion Week, revealing her plans for a Chanel wedding dress to press: "I'm here to see Karl for my wedding dress!"

By Tara Gardner