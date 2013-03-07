Lily Allen shows off her pregnancy style at British Fashion Awards 2012

Pregnant Lily Allen proved she's one stylish mum-to-be as she showed off her burgeoning bump in a midnight-blue dress at the British Fashion Awards 2012…

Last night's British Fashion Awards were a style spotters dream, and taking the maternity fashion crown of the night was none other than Lily Cooper.

MORE PREGNANT CELEBRITIES

Not one to court the limelight, it's been a while since we've caught a glimpse at the mum-of-one's bump, and it looked to be coming along nicely!

SEE MORE LILY ALLEN PICS

Beaming as she took to the stage to present the Best Menswear Designer prize to former flatmate and Louis Vuitton fashion designer, Kim Jones, Lily's bump was swathed in a stunning midnight-blue gown with pleated skirt. To complete the look she wore her hair in a cute Heidi-style plaited 'do.

SEE ALL THE BRITISH FASHION AWARDS RED CARPET PICS HERE

Lily's certainly giving fellow mum-to-bes, Fearne Cotton and Lara Stone a run for their money, see all their pregnancy style in our gallery.

WATCH LILY IN OUR LUCY IN DISGUISE VIDEO