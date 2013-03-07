Lily Allen loves her… over-knee tights

Lily Allen was cute and sexy in concert last night

Lily Allen’s got a new fashion crush: over-the-knee tights!

The singer was spotted looking super-cute in concert last night in a stripy minidress teamed with her fave new statement tights.

She first donned the trendy look at the Chanel S/S 2010 show, and has been spotted in a host of hot hosiery ever since.

Lily isn’t the only star working trendy tights – everyone from Rihanna and SJP to Fearne Cotton are working everything from over suspender and over-knee tights, to floral-prints and fishnets.

By Ruth Doherty