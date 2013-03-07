Lily Allen and Kanye West hit the front row at Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s menswear show in Paris attracted some serious A-listers, from Lily Allen – with her new husband! – to Kanye West and cute couple Max Irons and Emily Browning

Louis Vuitton showed its latest menswear collection for s/s 2012 in Paris yesterday to a front row including Lily Allen with her new husband Sam Cooper – taking a break from their honeymoon to check out some fashion – Kanye West, and adorable Max Irons and Emily Browning.

Thursday's show was part of Paris Menswear Fashion Week, which continues today, following Milan's menswear shows last week.

SEE MORE LILY ALLEN PICS

A very ladylike Lily sported an on-trend leopard-print dress, tailored black coat and concealed-platform courts, carried a Chanel handbag, with a 60s-esque beauty look: a dark eye, pale lip and low beehive. Her husband looked sharp in a pale grey suit.

LV’s men's style director Kim Jones – a close friend of Lily’s – sent out pinstripe suits and printed keffiyeh scarves for his debut collection, as a blinged out Kanye – we count four necklaces, plus a glittering baseball cap! – and REM's Michael Stipe watched.

And how cute are Brit model and actor Max Irons and Sucker Punch star Emily Browning? The pair were all smiles on the front row.

WHO LOOKS BEST? SEE OUR LOOK OF THE DAY

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood