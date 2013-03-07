Lily Allen and Fearne Cotton work pregnancy style

Lily Allen and Fearne Cotton have been keeping their burgeoning baby bumps warm in winter coats and adding a bit of bling with designer handbags for the perfect demonstration of pregnancy style.

Spotted on her way to work at the Radio 1 studios, Fearne Cotton created a glamorous silhouette by topping a printed dress with a collarless black coat complete with a faux fur trim. Matching her burgundy Mulberry Del Rey with berry-hued boots, Fearne's maternity style couldn’t have looked more chic.

Choosing to have her faux fur wrapped around her neck, Lily Allen buttoned-up her royal blue winter coat and swung the same Prada patent tote spotted on Jessica Alba’s arm earlier in the week. Style snap!

Who wore Prada's patent tote better? Tell us on Twitter!