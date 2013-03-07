Les Miserables stars Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried hit Tokyo

Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried and Hugh Jackman kick off the Les Miserables tour in Tokyo

Les Miserables is set to be the season’s biggest blockbuster and the film’s stars, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried and Hugh Jackman, were all smiles at the start of their promotional tour in Tokyo.

While Anne Hathaway opted for an all-black look in an Antonio Berardi dipped-hem dress complete with a daring keyhole cut out and teamed with patent peep toe heels, Amanda Seyfried went for a floral look in a belted mini by Brood.

Hugh Jackman kept things dapper to escort his two leading ladies to the stage, wearing an ink blue suit with a matching unbuttoned shirt.

We can’t wait to see what they’ll all be wearing on their next stop.

