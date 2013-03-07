Leona Lewis works over-the-knee boots as she visits TV studio in America

X Factor winner Leona Lewis went for on-trend OTKs on her way to The Late Show with David Letterman

Brit superstar Leona Lewis is a keen fan of over-the-knee boots after sporting a number of pairs while out and about in recent months.

The 24-year-old singer donned a pair of high-heeled over-the-knees with black skinny jeans, a striped tee, black cardy and studded handbag as she arrived at The Late Show studio.

Leona appeared with chat show host David Letterman to plug her latest song, the theme tune for epic blockbuster Avatar, I See You.

After wowing on the X Factor final at the weekend, Leona jetted back to the States where she is currently flying the flag for British talent.

By Georgie Hindle