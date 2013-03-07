Leona Lewis to record with Robbie Williams and Kings Of Leon

The X Factor winner is planning two HUGE collaborations for 2010 and we cannot wait!

Singing sensation Leona Lewis is recording two songs with none other than Robbie Williams for an updated version of her second album, Echo.

The pair will get together in the recording studio for their collaboration and may even appear on stage to perform a duet on Leona’s upcoming tour, if Simon Cowell has his way.

Perez Hilton reported that ‘the track will coincide with her arena tour, with the possibility Robbie could appear on stage. Simon is really keen on the idea and hopes that it will help Robbie come on bard with The X Factor’.

Leona may also be joining up with US rock band The Kings Of Leon as they are huge fans.

Fingers crossed!

By Georgie Hindle