Leona Lewis dazzles at Avatar’s NY premiere

Stars were shining at Avatar’s dazzling New York premiere

Leona Lewis and Zoe Saldana stole the limelight at last night’s glamorous New York premiere of Avatar.

Just like the $300 million movie, Zoe looked other-worldly in her striking three-tone minidress with a gold and silver column.

Leona was the other brightest star, turning heads in a show-stopping crystal-embellished dress, with an eye-popping thigh-high split.

Audrina Partridge and Sigourney Weaver also lit up the red carpet at the premiere of the much-talked-about James Cameron-directed movie.

By Ruth Doherty