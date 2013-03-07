Leona Lewis dazzles at Avatar’s NY premiere

Leona Lewis and Zoe Saldana stole the limelight at last night’s glamorous New York premiere of Avatar.
Just like the $300 million movie, Zoe looked other-worldly in her striking three-tone minidress with a gold and silver column.
Leona was the other brightest star, turning heads in a show-stopping crystal-embellished dress, with an eye-popping thigh-high split.
Audrina Partridge and Sigourney Weaver also lit up the red carpet at the premiere of the much-talked-about James Cameron-directed movie.
By Ruth Doherty