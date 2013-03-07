Leona Lewis and Whitney Port wow at US Weekly's Hot Hollywood Party

It was celebrity central at US Weekly's annual bash and Leona Lewis and Whitney Port stole the show…

LA life certainly seems to be agreeing with X Factor winner Leona Lewis. Not only has the Londoner taken the States by storm, she's looking better than ever.

Leona competed in the style stakes with some of the hottest young things in Hollywood as she attended the US Weekly Hot Hollywood bash. She shone on the red carpet in her sparkling Catherine Malandrino skirt, black bustier top and those cute-as-could-be Vivienne Westwood jelly shoes.

Our other favourite fashionista of the evening was The City's Whitney Port who showed off her svelte limbs in this heavily beaded vintage minidress which she teamed with metallic shoes and a loose updo.

Also at the bash were Audrina Partridge, Kristin Cavallari and Stephanie Pratt.

By Pat McNulty