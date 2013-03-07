Leona and Fergie wow with incredible X Factor performances and outfits

Leona Lewis made a sensational return to the stage that launched her fame on The X Factor at the weekend.
The 24-year-old star performed her new single Happy wearing a gorgeous black sequin Vivienne Westwood dress and long curly locks.
Also performing on stage was The Black Eyed Peas with their new single Meet Me Halfway.
Stacie ‘Fergie' Ferguson dazzled crowds after descending from the ceiling in a stunning gold gown while standing on a giant half-moon.
At the end of the song, Fergie made a special thanks to Cheryl for lending her shoes after a last-minute hitch.
Both acts received rapturous applause from the audience.
Next week sees the return of all the final 12 contestants singing Michael Jackson's You Are Not Alone and a special performance by Shakira.
By Georgie Hindle