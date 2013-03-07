Leighton Meester rocks the house at American Eagle Outfitters launch

SEE the Gossip Girl as you've never seen her before!

Whoever would have thought it? Leighton Meester aka Gossip Girl's Queen B, the prim and proper Upper East Sider has well and truly ditched her preppy style and gone all rock chic on us.

The Gossip Girl star announced earlier this year that she was releasing an album. We thought it might be a little singer songwriter type of affair, the odd ballad etc. But no. Leighton has fully pulled out all the stops and let her true self emerge from beneath a pastel coloured twinset.

Leighton strutted her stuff like a true rock chick on stage at the launch of the American Eagle Outfitters last night. She donned a skimpy waistcoat over a bra top and a pair of skin-tight spandex trousers worth of Freddy Mercury.

Watching her in the crowd were the Gossip Girl cast including Michelle Trachtenberg and Jessica Szohr, as well as Ugly Betty actor Eric Mabius and Entourage star Adrian Grenier.

The gig turned interactive as Michelle Trachtenberg sang along and one of Leighton's friends took to the stage and picked her up as she sang.

A good time had by all!

By Pat McNulty