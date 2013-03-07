Leighton Meester moves into movies

Leighton Meester proves she can do more than gossip in new film Roommate.

A front row fixture at NYFW (pictured at the Proenza Schouler SS11 show) and finally back on our screens in the new series of Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester has mixed things up a bit in her new film Roommate.

Taking the title role in psychological thriller Roommate, Leighton plays a dorm-sharing college freshman who becomes fatally obsessed with her roommate. The all-American TV star cast – Friday Nights Lights’ Minka Kelly, Hellcats’ Alsyson Michalka and Cam Gigandet of The O.C – won’t hit the big screen until next year but the trailer would suggest it will be worth the wait!

By Sarah Smith