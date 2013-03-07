Leighton Meester celebrates Jimmy Choo Icons with Tamara Mellon

Tamara Mellon invited Leighton Meester, Lake Bell and Karlie Kloss to celebrate Jimmy Choo’s Icons Collection at a private dinner in NYC

Leighton Meester and Lake Bell got well heeled to join Jimmy Choo’s leading lady, Tamara Mellon, at a super stylish private dinner in aid of the luxe shoe label’s Icons Collection.

Gossip Girl Leighton is no stranger to sampling some of fashion’s finest shoes and the brunette beauty showed her support for British shoe brand, Jimmy Choo, at a private dinner to celebrate the new Icons Collection teaming her favourite pair with a sheer Jason Wu blouse and a trailing-hem skirt.

Jimmy Choo’s own icon, Tamara Mellon, modeled the iconic zebra print Faye stilettos complete with blooming flower for the evening while Lake Bell picked a pair of stunning strappy sandals to add a touch of va-va-voom to her asymmetric Guishem dress.