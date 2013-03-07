Leighton Meester and Ashley Greene hang out

The Gossip Girl and Twilight starlet pal up on MTV's It's On with Alexa Chung...

Leighton Meester is leaving a trail of Alice bands in her wake as she distances herself from her once trademark Gossip Girl Queen B style. The tweed, twinsets and Upper East Side good-girl fashion have gone well and truly out the window as she embraces an altogether more rock chick style for her blossoming pop career.

We spotted her last week getting her rock on at the American Eagle Outfitters party where she got dolled up and rocked out in front of an audience of celebrity pals including Michelle Trachtenberg and Adrian Grenier.

And last night she got to appear on It's On with Alexa Chung where she sang her new single once again. We'd like to think that our very own Brit muso Alexa was able to impart some of her expertise to the new popstar.

Also appearing on the show was Twilight's Ashley Greene who's fast proving herself to be something of a style chameleon this week. She's cracked out a clutch of fab outfits since the world premiere of Twilight: New Moon from labels as diverse as D&G and Bottega Veneta, and wowed us with each and every one.

Also appearing on It's On with Alexa Chung was this year's American Idol runner up, Adam Lambert, who was made up in signature black eye liner.

By Pat McNulty