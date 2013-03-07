Laura Bailey launches capsule collection for Radley!

Laura Bailey launched her debut collection for the British accessories brand Radley.

SEE MORE LAURA BAILEY PICTURES

As the face of the brand for a second season running, it was a natural progression for the writer and model to design her own line of bags.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The line, which epitomises Laura’s effortless style, ranges from an oversize day-bag to a minimalist clutch in a classic colour palette of tan, navy, khaki and black. “Style, practicality and vintage inspiration are at the heart of my Radley capsule collection,” explains Laura. “In soft natural leather, these shapes are timeless and promise to gain more beauty with age.”

GET THE INSTYLE APP!

We love the accessible yet beautiful designs! The collection is available at radley.co.uk and prices range from £99 to £349.

By Jil Dallmayr

