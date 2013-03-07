LATEST: X Factor style!

Heading to the Fountain Studios in London for rehearsals today Cheryl Cole and the X Factor girls showed off their latest off-duty looks

With the next instalment of the X Factor live shows just two days away, the finalists have been getting in some all important practice, and Cheryl Cole was there to oversee her girls, Cher Lloyd, Katie Waissel, Treyc Cohen and Rebecca Ferguson at the London-based studios.

It seems Cheryl has been inspiring the girl's outfit choices too, as after spotting Cheryl in a boxy Mulberry leather jacket, the X-girls all seemed to have followed suit, with an array of leathers on parade.

SEE MORE CHERYL COLE PICS

After surviving the sing-off last week, Belle Amie were all smiles at the studios and showed off matching bikers, with Sophia and Rebecca opting for on-trend aviator versions. The girls accessorised them in their individual styles with a mix of cosy boots, leopard jeans, killer heels and a plaid skirt respectively.

And, it seems they'll be back fighting next week: 'We feel like we’ve been given a second chance … we want to get our identity back and show everyone we have talent,' said Esther.

SEE MORE X FACTOR FASHION

Also stepping out at their stylish best were Katie Waissel, seen sporting a cosy emerald-green cardi with denim cut-offs and a quirky bow in her hair. While Treyc Cohen wore a snug and on-trend combo of tan aviator, shorts and hiking boots with heavy-knit socks.

We can't wait to see them in their Saturday live show best!