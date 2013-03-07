Latest Skyfall fashion: Naomie Harris wears Lanvin in Madrid

InStyle cover girl and Bond starlet, Naomie Harris, has us hooked with her experimental style on the Skyfall promo trail and her latest look for a premiere in Madrid proved to be yet another jewel in her fashion crown.

Flanked by her suited and booted co-stars, Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem, she looked to Lanvin for the second time that day, swapping the strapless burgundy dress she wore earlier at a photocall for a tulle LBD with a difference from the brand's AW12 collection.

Featuring a plunging neckline, with neck-bar detail and contrasting skull belt it was a fashion-forward choice for the Brit actress, and pairing it with lace-up Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and a soft, side-swept ponytail, she struck the perfect balance of edgy and feminine.

Bravo, Naomie! This Bond girl is fast proving herself as a serious fashion contender!

By Hayley Spencer

