Latest on-set pics: AnnaSophia Robb in The Carrie Dairies!

We've got another peek at AnnaSophia Robb on the set of Sex and the City prequel, The Carrie Diaries…

When it comes to 2013's most anticipated TV shows, The Carrie Diaries is way up there, chronicling the intrepid adventures of Sex and the City favourite, Carrie Bradshaw, in NYC way back when she was as an intern. It doesn't premiere until next year, but we've been watching AnnaSophia Robb on set to get a sneak peek at all the fashion action to come.

Anna has been on location on the streets of New York channeling the best of '80s in a beret, trench and polka-dot pencil skirt. Proving Ms Bradshaw had a penchant for accessories from the early days, a personalised satchel and neon-pink heels complete her latest on-screen look.

Co-star Freema Agyeman, who plays Larissa Loughton, looks to be more from the Samantha Jones school of dress, seen walking alongside Anna in lashings of animal-print and plenty of hot-pink.

So far the fashion looks bang on, but will the pair be able to rival our Sex and the City heroes? We'll have to wait and see.

Ar you excited about The Carrie Diaries? Tell us on Twitter.