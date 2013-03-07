Latest Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows pictures revealed

The hunt is almost on for Harry, Hermione and Ron as NEW Deathly Hallows posters mark the ever closer release of the penultimate Harry Potter film

The release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 1 is less than three weeks away, and to get our hearts racing about the magical escapades to come there's an all new set of posters.

The latest edition to the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows franchise promises to be the most perilous yet, set outside the safety of Hogwarts, as the gang are pursued in their attempts to destroy the Horcruxes and the evil Lord Voldermort.

CHECK OUT ALL THE DEATHLY HALLOWS BEHIND THE SCENES PICS HERE

The posters reveal the gang on the run, taking cover, and while Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson are shown dressed for a black tie event, it's clear something is amiss, as Daniel brands his trusty wand and the words 'trust no one' sit eerily in the foreground.

SEE EMMA WATSONS STAR STYLE HERE

There's also an equally sombre shot of the film's villains Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs) and Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter) printed with 'the hunt begins', so we can be sure that as promised Harry Potter 7 will be the ultimate battle.

By Hayley Spencer