LATEST Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows pics!

With less than 45 days to go until the penultimate Harry Potter film hits our screens we have ALL NEW posters and behind-the-scenes pics for you to feast your eyes on...

Daniel Radcliffe marked 50 days until the latest release with a video diary, and as the date gets ever closer, these new shots have been released from behind-the-scenes that show us it's certain to be the most perilous adventure yet.

Deathly Hallows promises more wand-waving action than ever, as our three heroes flee Hogwarts and take on the dark lord, without Professor Dumbledore to protect them. These new shots give a glimpse into their lives on the run, as they're forced to hide out underground, and shows the chase scenes, which the gang revealed they found the most hard-going part of filming from the entire franchise.

The latest posters also show the dark side of the release, with the chilling line 'nowhere is safe', and a worse for wear Hermoine printed over the London landscape.

We'll be keeping you updated on all the latest HP news before the Novemeber 19 release, but for now we recommend finding a buddy to take along for moral support when it hits cinemas - it's sure to be scary stuff - especially in 3D!

By Hayley Spencer