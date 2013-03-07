LATEST Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows pics!

Daniel Radcliffe marked 50 days until the latest release with a video diary, and as the date gets ever closer, these new shots have been released from behind-the-scenes that show us it's certain to be the most perilous adventure yet.
Deathly Hallows promises more wand-waving action than ever, as our three heroes flee Hogwarts and take on the dark lord, without Professor Dumbledore to protect them. These new shots give a glimpse into their lives on the run, as they're forced to hide out underground, and shows the chase scenes, which the gang revealed they found the most hard-going part of filming from the entire franchise.
We'll be keeping you updated on all the latest HP news before the Novemeber 19 release, but for now we recommend finding a buddy to take along for moral support when it hits cinemas - it's sure to be scary stuff - especially in 3D!
By Hayley Spencer