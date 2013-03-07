Lara Stone pregnant with first baby with David Walliams!

David Walliams announced the happy news that Lara Stone is pregnant via his twitter page…

Comedian David Walliams shared the news on Twitter that his wife Lara Stone is pregnant with their first child.

“Some wonderful news. My beautiful wife Lara is pregnant. We are having a baby! It is due next year and we both couldn't be happier. Dx”

The Little Britain star and super gorgeous Dutch model were married two years ago at Claridges in London.

The baby will be an extension to the family for the couple as they recently bought a dog, Bert, together who often accompanies them for dinner at top London restaurants.

Let the name guessing commence on Twitter…

By Bernadette Cornish