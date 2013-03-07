Lana Del Rey announces 2013 UK tour

This isn't the sultry singer’s first venture into the UK – Lana Del Rey performed at a number of festivals this summer, including Latitude, Lovebox and the Isle of Wight Festival to great critical acclaim. It is however, her first headlining tour, with dates announced in Birmingham, Glasgow, London, Manchester and Dublin.

In the meantime the husky songstress is releasing a new edition of her double platinum album Born to Die on 12 November 2012, which should keep her fans occupied until she starts her tour in May next year, where she’ll also be visiting France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Holland and Belgium.

As if that’s not enough, she also has a new single Ride released on November 11th – the controversial video has already received over 9.5 million views!

After being named as the new face of the Jaguar F-Type car, and also launching her H&M high street fashion line earlier this year we at InStyle are left wondering how she finds the time to fit it all in!

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday 5 November 2012 and prices start from £27.50.

By Bernadette Cornish

