Lady Gaga wears a meat dress… AGAIN!

Lady Gaga tweeted a pic of her latest onstage look - another meat dress!

After seeing Lady Gaga’s meat dress at the 2010 MTV Awards, we thought the fashion-loving singer couldn’t find an outfit more unusual. But the quirky singer’s surprised again, choosing another meat gown for her tour outfit!

Appearing on stage in the strapless lantern shape gown with meat-covered boots, Gaga hung from meat hooks alongside plastic pig carcasses. But luckily this time the frock isn’t edible, but just made from fabric and styled to look like raw meat. Phew!

Gaga has been touring Asia on her Born This Way ball tour, and told us that thissnap was taken by photographer pal Terry Richardson on the Tokyo leg of the tour.

We wonder what dresses she’s got lined up next!