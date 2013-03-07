Lady GaGa to appear on Gossip Girl

Hilary Duff, Tyra Banks and now Lady GaGa will appear on new episodes of Gossip Girl

The new season of Gossip Girl, which stars TONIGHT, is brimming with new plot lines, different sets (New York University) and a host of famous faces.

We already knew that Hilary Duff had joined the cast as Hollywood actress Olivia Burke, and that Tyra Banks would be appearing throughout the show, but we have just learnt that fashion icon herself, Lady GaGa, will be appearing in an episode of the hit TV series.

Quirky GaGa will not only be appearing as herself, she will also be performing in the episode.

GaGa should feel right at home on set, being a native New Yorker, and also surrounded by all the glamorous designer clothes hanging off the cast, although no doubt the fashionista will bring her own unique touch of Upper East Side chic to the set.

All the action kicks off tonight at 8pm on ITV 2 but, until then, see brand new pictures of Leighton Messter, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, Blake Lively, Hilary Duff and Pen Badgley on set in New York here.

By Georgie Hindle