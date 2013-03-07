Lady GaGa takes the number one spot

The Queen of kook is Britain's number one with Bad Romance… Again!

It's been quite a week for Lady GaGa. After meeting the Queen (dressed in a red PVC Elizabeth I inspired gown at The Royal Variety Performance), her single, Bad Romance, has topped the charts. She beat off stiff pre-Christmas competition from Rihanna and Peter Kay's Animated All Star Band with The Official BBC Children In Need Medley.

It's something of a double win for the kooky popster as the single previously went to number one back in November.

And La GaGa's not doing badly in album sales either; she's swiftly ascended the album chart playing second only to Britain's Got Talent runner up, Susan Boyle.

Christmas is always an exciting time of year in the music charts… And with X Factor winner Joe McElderry's debut single The Climb thrown into the mix, next week's race for Christmas number one is set to be as exciting as ever... Watch this space!

By Pat McNulty