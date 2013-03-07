Lady Gaga strikes a pose with Disney’s Evil Queen

Lady Gaga went for a wicked look to pose with the Evil Queen from Snow White at Walt Disney’s World Resort in Florida

We all love a good holiday snap, but Lady Gaga went all out to pose with the Evil Queen mannequin at Walt Disney’s World Resort in Florida on a break from her Monster Ball tour.

SEE LADY GAGA AND OTHER CELEBS ON THE CATWALK

With red apple held high, Lady Gaga stood next to the Disney character in an all black outfit with studded shoulders and knee high lace up stiletto boots. Pointed studs shot out of her wide-rimmed sunglasses as she snarled for the camera with lips as red as the apple she was holding.

SEE COACHELLA 2011 PICS

The very same day the Born This Way singer tweeted the artwork for her upcoming album, adding: “So happy + free to finally share this w/ your, riding around with booklet! Can’t believe it's here!’

Depicting her head at the helm of a motorbike, it seems there’s just no stopping Gaga!

By Sarah Smith