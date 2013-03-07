Lady GaGa named as the new face of MAC AIDS Fund

Pop princess and fashion muse Lady GaGa mixes make-up with charity work as she joins MAC

Quirky Lady GaGa and Cyndi Lauper have been named as the new faces of the MAC AIDS Fund.

The two super-glam stars are definitely icons when it comes to make-up and now they will both have their own lipsticks, inspired by the colourful artists.

GaGa will get her lips behind Viva Glam GaGa lipstick and Cyndi's Viva Glam Cyndi, with 100% of all proceeds going to the MAC AIDS Fund.

MAC's lipstick campaign From Our Lips (which will feature songs from Lady GaGa's latest album The Fame Monster) will launch on February 25 with the lipsticks being unveiled on March 18.

We can't wait to get some GaGa glam and help a great cause.

Bring on March we say!

By Georgie Hindle