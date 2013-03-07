Lady GaGa makes download history with Just Dance

The quirky star has sold more downloads than any other female artist in the world

Hot on the heels of Lady GaGa’s record for the most weekly US radio plays with her current single Bad Romance (10,859 times or once every two hours no less), it’s been confirmed that her debut hit Just Dance has sold more downloads than any other female artist, ever.

Just Dance has reached platinum status five times over and has now surpassed the 5 million-download mark. Wow.

GaGa has also broken the American chart records by becoming the first artist in the 17 year history of the Billboard Pop Songs countdown to score four number ones from the same debut album.

That’s the super-catch Paparazzi, Poker Face, Just Dance and LoveGame to hit the coveted top-spot.

Lady GaGa is currently getting ready for her Monster Ball Tour in New York where she has pledged all the proceeds would go to the victims of the Haiti earthquake disaster.

This girl can do no wrong.

By Georgie Hindle