Lady GaGa entertains the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance

A PVC clad Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Diversity and Alexandra Burke were just some of the acts to entertain the Queen at this year's show…

Lady GaGa certainly went all out to wow as she performed at the Royal Variety Show last night.

The quirky star famed for her sometimes bizarre wardrobe choices made quite an entrance in a red PVC outfit and 20ft cloak topped with an Elizabethan-style ruff and sparkly eye make-up.

The 23-year-old closed the show by performing a song dedicated to her father, who was in the audience, called Speechless, suspended in mid-air playing a grand piano on stilts.

The show wasn’t all about GaGa though as former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke, Britain’s Got Talent group Diversity and Miley Cyrus performed entertaining sets.

Chaka Chan, Lulu and Anastasia also wowed on stage in a series of glitzy dresses.

Comedian Peter Kay, who hosted the event, welcomed the Queen to Blackpool, declaring it was the entertainment capital of the world.

We hope The Queen wasn’t too shocked with La GaGa… She certainly seemed to keep her cool!

By Georgie Hindle