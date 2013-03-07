Kylie’s minidress double whammy

No one works a minidress quite like Ms Minogue and this week saw the pint-sized pop star don not one but two fab frocks.

For a TV appearance on the Extra TV show in sunny LA Kylie showed off her perfect pins in a sporty little spaghetti-strap number with coloured panels. Her daytime look was completed with a pair of oversized gold hoops (yes, they’re making a comeback!) and khaki-toned nail varnish.

The following evening the chart-topper wowed the crowds at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in a lace mini with long sleeves. As Kylie well knows, a lace LBD is the ultimate after-hours staple this season, with designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Christopher Kane offering up lust-worthy versions.

By Maria Milano