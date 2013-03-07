Kylie Minogue wows as she launches new bedlinen range

She's been relaxing with boyfriend Andres Velencoso in Spain all summer but Ms Minogue was back in Britain yesterday to launch her latest collection of bedlinen

Posing outside the exclusive Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire, Kylie Minogue was grinning and looked happier than ever. The pint-sized popstar has lately been taking time out from being a pop icon to spend quality time with her boyfriend of nine months, Spanish model Andres Velencoso.

But yesterday she was back in Britain and on fine showgirl form as she donned a glittering strapless sequin dress and struck a pose for photographers at the launch of her luxurious new bedlinen range.

Minogue and boyfriend Andres look set to conquer the US together this autumn; while Velencoso is currently appearing on billboards all over America as the new face of Gap, Kylie will be undertaking her first US and Canada tour this autumn.

Called For You For Me, Kylie will take in six cities form Los Angeles to Toronto and told the Daily Mail "I've wanted to tour in America and Canada for years and know that fans have been waiting a long time for this."

Those Kylie fans across the pond are in for a treat...

By Pat McNulty

