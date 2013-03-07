Kylie Minogue sparkles in Pucci

Taking a well-earned night’s break from her Aphrodite tour, Kylie Minogue headed to London’s Garrick theatre in a Pucci SS11 mini for the opening night of new burlesque performance, The Hurly Burly Show.
Covered in mirrored patches and petite pom-poms, the nude Pucci dress was the perfect ensemble for our favourite popstar on such a summery evening.
Teaming the frock with nude Jimmy Choo peep toes and a mussed up-do, Kylie’s look was the epitome of effortless chic.
And she proved she makes a great friend as well as a stylish guest, there to support her stylist William Baker who directed the show.
By Sarah Smith