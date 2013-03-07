Kylie Minogue sparkles in Pucci

Queen of pop Kylie Minogue paraded in Pucci for the opening night of The Hurly Burly Show at London’s Garrick theatre…

Taking a well-earned night’s break from her Aphrodite tour, Kylie Minogue headed to London’s Garrick theatre in a Pucci SS11 mini for the opening night of new burlesque performance, The Hurly Burly Show.

MORE PICS OF KYLIE

Covered in mirrored patches and petite pom-poms, the nude Pucci dress was the perfect ensemble for our favourite popstar on such a summery evening.

Teaming the frock with nude Jimmy Choo peep toes and a mussed up-do, Kylie’s look was the epitome of effortless chic.

SHOP WORKWEAR TOPS

And she proved she makes a great friend as well as a stylish guest, there to support her stylist William Baker who directed the show.

By Sarah Smith