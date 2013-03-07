Kylie Minogue hits the Paris Fashion Week front row in leather shorts

It was ten years ago since Kylie burst back on to the pop scene in those bum-skimming gold hotpants in her Spinning Around video, and yesterday, the singer was back in shorts at the YSL show during Paris Fashion Week.

This time, though, the shorts weren't quite as, well, short. The star looked stunning in her high-waisted leather numbers, which she teamed with an on-trend nude high-necked top.

She finished the look with a spring-appropriate updo and strappy studded heels.

Other stars who headed to Paris this week included Lindsay Lohan, Brooke Shields, Californian First Lady Maria Shriver and actress Catherinr Deneuve.

By Ruth Doherty