Kylie Minogue and Take That sign-up for Haiti charity single

Robbie Williams is back with Take That as the British boyband join Kylie Minouge and a long list of stars for Simon Cowell’s charity single

The response from many of the world’s richest, most famous and most influential people has been incredible since the tragic natural disaster occurred in Haiti just under two weeks ago.

First George Clooney rounded-up over 100 of his A-List pals to take part in a worldwide telethon, which raised over $58 million in one night, and now music mogul Simon Cowell is busy organising a charity single with some of the biggest names in the industry already on board.

Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Leona Lewis, Susan Boyle, Alexandra Burke, Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus and Joe McElderry are all reported to feature on the charity cover of REM’s Everybody Hurts.

And now, Australian starlet Kylie Minogue and the original line-up of Take That, (yes, that’s with Robbie) are also getting involved.

Robbie said: ‘I’m very honoured to be asked to contribute to the single. We can all do something to help the people of Haiti – and I urge everyone to do what they can’.

Girls Aloud’s Cheryl Cole and JLS were the first to record their vocals over the weekend, while Rod Stewart, James Blunt and Mika will record over the next few days.

The funds raised by the single are to be split up between the Disasters Emergency Committee and Helping Haiti/Medicins Sans Frontiers.

Simon Cowell told the Daily Mail: ‘We have a short time to do this and the people of Haiti need as much help as we can give them, as soon as possible.

‘I’d like to make this record with as many different types of singers as we can and I hope everyone in the industry comes together to get involved’.

It’s hoped the charity single will be released next Sunday.

It’s definitely going on our playlist! To find out how you can help visit Unicef.org.uk.

By Georgie Hindle