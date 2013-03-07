Kylie goes to Bollywood!

Pint-sized pop princess Kylie Minogue is back on the big-screen – her first film appearance since Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! – in Bollywood thriller Blue, released tomorrow.

Blue – touted as the most expensive Bollywood thriller ever – stars Akshay Kumar and features Kylie as herself, singing a song called “Chiggy Wiggy” – penned by Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire composer AR Rahman.

Check out the video for "Chiggy Wiggy", featuring La Minogue in a covetable spangly dress busting out a host of Bollywood dance moves.



Kylie’s acting credits – aside, of course, from Charlene in Neighbours – also include guest-starring roles in Kath & Kim and Doctor Who, but it's been eight years since we saw her in cinemas in Moulin Rouge!, cameoing as The Green Fairy alongside Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman.

Blue is released nationwide on Friday 16 October.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood