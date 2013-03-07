Kristen Stewart's a golden girl at Twilight premiere in Berlin

The Twilight tour continues and so do the fashion hits as Kristen Stewart wows in Elie Saab in Berlin…

Zuhair Murad proved to be Kristen Stewart's designer of choice for the LA and London legs of the Twilight tour, and after opting for a mini in Madrid, she was back going full-length and lovely for the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 premiere in Berlin.

Hitting the red carpet in Germany flanked by Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, K-Stew worked a golden floor-sweeping Elie Saab gown. Christian Louboutin ankle boots added a tougher edge to her breathtaking dress, while smouldering smokey eyes and a bouffant hairstyle completed her glamazon look.

Always one for a grungy finishing flourish, Kristen added her trusty Balenciaga quilted leather jacket to keep out the cold while greeting fans.

