Kristen Stewart wows in Talbot Runhoff at the Governors Awards

Kristen Stewart was uber-elegant at the Academy of Motion pictures Arts and Sciences’ 4th Annual Governors Awards in a sophisticated dress by Talbot Runhoff.

The Twilight star swapped her usual tomboy style and went for a modern take on ladylike chic in a figure-hugging sheer dress featuring a high-waisted black skirt and monochrome bodice.

Tousled waves, Christian Louboutin heels, smokey eyes and a slick of pink lipstick added to the feminine vibes.

Amy Adams and Helen Hunt joined Kristen Stewart at the event which honored four legends: stunt performer Hal Needham, documentarian D.A. Pennebaker, arts advocate George Stevens Jr. and executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, who received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Unfortunately Robert Pattinson was nowhere to be seen as he was attending a luncheon celebrating the release of Richard Gere’s new movie, Arbitrage.