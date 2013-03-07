Kristen Stewart wows in Jason Wu for On The Road screening

Kristen Stewart styles it up wearing Jason Wu at a screening of On The Road in LA

Kristen Stewart has been styling up red carpets across the globe in every designer from Zuhair Murad to Louis Vuitton and Juicy Couture to Victoria Beckham while on tour promoting both Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 and On The Road, and spotted wearing Jason Wu to a screening in LA, the A-lister showed no signs of waning in the style department.

Teaming a lace and leather paneled sleeveless shirt with matching tailored shorts, K-Stew balanced the look with a pair of pointed Barbara Bui booties and added extra height with a bouffant hairstyle.

Smokey eyes and a porcelain complexion finished the edgy yet playful look perfectly.

