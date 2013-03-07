Kristen Stewart works Louis Vuitton checks on Twilight tour in Japan

While Robert Pattinson has been wowing Twilight fans on tour in Australia, Kristen Stewart has kick started the promotional events for Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Japan.

SEE KRISTEN'S TWILIGHT STYLE EVOLUTION

The Twilight star arrived at Kumamo Shrine for the photocall showing off her pins in a checkered Louis Vuitton playsuit from the brand's Spring Summer 2013 collection. She added an edgier vibe to the look with killer Brian Atwood Sable heels, which picked up on the chocolate hue in her all-in-one. Her signature tousled waves and smokey eyes completed the look.

SEE ALL THE LATEST TWILIGHT PICTURES

Since the first promo tour for Twilight, Kristen has had a knack for picking out next season pieces and working them ahead of a trend, and looks like she'll be showing off her fashion-forward side on the finale tour, too. We can't wait!

ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT THE FINAL INSTALMENT OF TWILIGHT? TELL US ON TWITTER.