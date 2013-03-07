Kristen Stewart works Catherine Malandrino for On The Road screening

Kristen Stewart pairs up with Kirsten Dunst and Garrett Hedlund at On The Road screening in New York

The On The Road promo tour has seen Kristen Stewart wow in an array of top fashion designers, and a New York screening saw the Twilight star continue her style parade in a daring Catherine Malandrino mini dress.

Posing side-by-side with Kirsten Dunst and Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Stewart teamed her sheer panel and sparkling mini with black patent Christian Louboutins to show off her perfect pins.

Kirsten Dunst, meanwhile, opted for a more demure look in an ink blue dress teamed with glitzy earrings and an oh-so pretty up-do.

