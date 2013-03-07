Kristen Stewart talks Joan Jett on Jay Leno

Twilight star Kristen Stewart looks fab in a LBD as she chats about The Runaways on Jay Leno

Though she didn't talk about beau Robert Pattinson or the upcoming Eclipse movie Kristen Stewart was relaxed and smiling as she chatted about her role as Joan Jett in the Runaways with talk show host Jay Leno.

Speaking about her role as Joan Jett in The Runaways, Kristen said:

'I was really lucky to have [Joan Jett] be so into the project, and so open about it ’cause, not a lot of people my age know about The Runaways, and it was the most important part of her life and kick started her career. And also, they were the first girl band. They were the first girls to ever play aggressive, sexual assertive rock and roll.'

Though she added that she finds it challenging to learn mannerisms of a personality exactly:

'You always feel the pressure,' she said. 'It's, like, if I don't get every little thing right I'm going to kill myself.'

Kristen looked fab in a belted little black dress and she's quite definitely graduated from her Converse wearing days as she teamed the frock with Christian Louboutin's sparkling Studio 120 peep-toe shoes.

With the New Moon DVD release just weeks away and the buzz surrounding Breaking Dawn getting louder by the minute, we're looking forward to seeing more of this young starlet as her acting career progresses.

By Pat McNulty