Kristen Stewart stole The Tonight Show with star appearance!

Kristen Stewart took to The Tonight Show’s sofa in her trademark cool casual style with a new hair colour and a Louboutin lift.

Whether it was the lace-panelled Louboutins or the new laidback reddish-blonde locks she’s sporting, Kristen Stewart looked more comfortable than ever on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Striding on stage in ultra skinny black Juicy Couture trousers and a cropped sleeve blazer from their BIRD range, Kristen proved quite unlike the shy and slightly awkward Bella we know and love her as in the Twilight Saga.

SEE KRISTEN STEWART'S STAR STYLE

Kristen teamed the smart separates with an apache motif T-shirt from Make Believe and Louboutin heels to create the perfect balance of cool casual. And we love the new shaggy blonde hair after the dark mullet she was sporting to play Joan Jett in The Runaways.

KRISTEN AND ROBERT ON A DATE!

Sitting cross-legged flashing her red soles, Kristen chatted easily about enjoying her independence on the set of upcoming film On The Road as well as her new film Welcome to the Rileys, in which she stars as a runaway exotic dancer.

With the fourth and final Twilight yet to start filming, Kristen’s certainly keeping busy. We’re looking forward to seeing more of her!

MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

By Sarah Smith

WATCH KRISTEN STEWART ON SET OF TWILIGHT