Kristen Stewart’s Twilight wedding dress designed by Carolina Herrera

With speculation rivaling that of who was to design Kate Middleton’s wedding dress for the Royal Wedding, it has been confirmed that wedding dress designer to the stars, Carolina Herrera, created the bridal gown that Kristen Stewart wore to wed Robert Pattinson's character in Twilight: Breaking Dawn.

With eager Twilight fans desperate for details of the wedding, Carolina commented: “It is always a great pleasure to design any wedding gown, but this one was particularly special.”

And the delighted designer added: “Kristen is a stunning girl and her character, Bella will make a beautiful bride.”

If Carolina were to go by the book, the bridal gown would be a 1900s design with modern tweaks. But with only a glimpse of Bella’s veil in the trailer (see left), it look like we’ll have to wait until November, when the film is released, to see the dress.