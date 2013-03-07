Kristen Stewart’s red carpet fashion secrets revealed!

Kristen Stewart’s stylist, Tara Swennen, has spoken out about getting the star out of Converse and into couture for the Twilight red carpet events.

SEE KRISTEN'S TWILIGHT STYLE EVOLUTION

From Kristen’s sheer Zuhair Murad jumpsuit to her bright Peter Pilotti mini-dress, the actress has been on top fashion form recently as she continues to wow on the promo tour for Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2. And it seems her stylist is the woman to thank for it!

WATCH KRISTEN STEWART TALK STYLE

Tara has revealed that she encourages the Twilight actress to take fashion risks, bringing her more unusual pieces to try on. She said that she loves that Kristen is trying more glamorous looks.

She said: “One of the things that I love about her is that she is willing to take a risk. As a stylist, that is one of the best things you can ask for. She's not afraid of prints and sheerness and textures, so I just hope we can to continue to do fun things.”

Kristen may be willing to try daring outfits, but the stylist revealed that it takes begging to get her out of her trademark Converse, admitting: 'She’ll always change into her Converse by halfway through a carpet, which is to be expected at this point, but she puts on the heels for me for the photos, God bless her. There are definitely times when I have to say, “Please, please, please put the heels on just for me."'

Do you love Kristen’s red carpet style? Let us know on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP