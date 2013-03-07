Kristen Stewart’s latest red carpet style!

Promoting new films On The Road and Twilight, Kristen Stewart worked two different red carpet looks…

It’s been a busy weekend for Kristen Stewart, who worked two different red carpet looks while promoting her two new films, Twilight Breaking Dawn: Part 2, and On The Road.

Opting for pared down glam at the Twilight Breaking Dawn: Part 2 photocall in a green and black bodycon dress, before vamping it up in a Balenciaga bustier and black trousers at the On The Road LA premiere.

Working low-key tousled waves for the Twilight photocall, we couldn’t get enough of Kristen’s sultry On The Road make-up look, particularly her sleek pony and dark lip.

