Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Justin Bieber and more hit the Teen Choice Awards!

Twilight stars Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner joined Zooey Deschanel, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and the cast of Glee to pick up their surfboard awards at this year’s Teen Choice Awards in LA.

With pretty summer dresses the order of the day, Zooey Deschanel and Selena Gomez went for block tones of blue and bright neon pink, while Taylor Swift showed off a golden tan in a chiffon white number by Maria Lucia Hohan. But it was Twilight star Kristen Stewart who stole the show for us, working her edgy style to perfection in a printed silk Roberto Cavalli jacket and leather trousers, finished with pointed Christian Louboutin pumps.

Cute couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, who won five awards between them, had another reason to celebrate, as they marked Selena’s 20th birthday at the awards. Accepting her surfboard for Best Music Group, lucky Selena was also awarded a display of cupcakes and sparklers and had Happy Birthday sung to her by the entire audience, including Glee stars Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Chord Overstreet.

And Taylor Swift, who was the night’s biggest winner with five awards, made sure to thank all 16 million of her fans on Twitter, saying “5 Teen Choice Awards?! I'm so happy I'm so happy I'm so happy I'm so happy I'm so happy-- thank you so much for voting!”

See all the winners here:

Ultimate Choice: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

Choice Movie, Romance: Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part One

Choice Movie Actor, Drama: Zac Efron

Choice Movie Actor, Romance: Zac Efron

Choice Movie Actress, Romance: Kristen Stewart

Choice Movie Drama: The Lucky One

Choice Movie, Comedy: 21 Jump Street

Choice Movie Actress, Sci-Fi/Fantasy: Jennifer Lawrence

Choice Movie Actor, Sci-Fi/Fantasy: Josh Hutcherson

Choice Summer Female Movie Star: Kristen Stewart

Choice Summer Male Movie Star: Chris Hemsworth

Choice Male Scene Stealer: Liam Hemsworth

Choice Villain: Alexander Ludwig

Choice Actress, Comedy: Emma Stone

Choice Actress Drama: Emma Stone

Choice Breakout In a Movie: Rihanna

Choice Hissy Fit: Charlize Theron

Choice Movie of the Summer, Comedy or Music: Katy Perry’s Part Of Me

Choice Movie Romance: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1

Choice Movie Actress, Romance: Kristen Stewart

Choice Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Choice Male Artist: Justin Bieber

Choice Female Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Choice Single by a Female Artist: Taylor Swift – Eyes Open

Choice Country song: Taylor Swift – Sparks Fly

Choice Movie Voice: Taylor Swift (The Lorax)

Choice Music Group: Selena Gomez and the Scene

Choice Summer Male Music Star: Justin Bieber

Choice Summer Female Music Star: Demi Lovato

Choice Breakup Song: Maroon 5 - Payphone

Choice Breakout Artist: Carly Rae Jepsen

Choice Summer Song: Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe

Choice Summer Music Star Group: One Direction

Choice Music Breakout Group: One Direction

Choice Love Song: One Direction - What Makes You Beautiful

Choice TV Show, Sci Fi/Fantasy: The Vampire Diaries

Choice TV Show, Drama: Pretty Little Liars

Choice TV Show, Comedy: Glee

Choice TV Actor, Sci-Fi/Fantasy: Ian Somerhalder

Choice TV Actress, Sci-Fi/Fantasy: Nina Dobrev

Choice TV Actor, Drama: Ian Harding

Choice TV Actress, Drama: Lucy Hale

Choice TV Male Scene Stealer: Michael Trevino

Choice TV Female Scene Stealer: Candice Accola

Choice TV Actor Action: Adam Rodriguez

Choice TV Actress, Comedy: Lea Michele

Choice TV Actor, Comedy: Chris Colfer

Choice Summer TV Star Male: Tyler Posey

Choice Summer TV Star Female: Troian Bellisario

Choice TV Breakout Star Female: Hannah Simone

Choice TV Reality Star: Pauly D

Choice Hotties: Miley Cyrus & Ian Somerhalder

Choice Comedian: Ellen DeGeneres

Choice Web Star: Sophia Grace & Rosie

Acuvue Inspire Award: Miranda Cosgrove

Choice Male Fashion Icon: Justin Bieber