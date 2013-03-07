Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Justin Bieber and more hit the Teen Choice Awards!

Twilight stars Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner joined Zooey Deschanel, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and the cast of Glee to pick up their surfboard awards at this year’s Teen Choice Awards in LA.
WATCH THE RED CARPET ARRIVALS!
With pretty summer dresses the order of the day, Zooey Deschanel and Selena Gomez went for block tones of blue and bright neon pink, while Taylor Swift showed off a golden tan in a chiffon white number by Maria Lucia Hohan. But it was Twilight star Kristen Stewart who stole the show for us, working her edgy style to perfection in a printed silk Roberto Cavalli jacket and leather trousers, finished with pointed Christian Louboutin pumps.
SEE ALL THE PICTURES FROM THE AWARDS
Cute couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, who won five awards between them, had another reason to celebrate, as they marked Selena’s 20th birthday at the awards. Accepting her surfboard for Best Music Group, lucky Selena was also awarded a display of cupcakes and sparklers and had Happy Birthday sung to her by the entire audience, including Glee stars Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Chord Overstreet.
And Taylor Swift, who was the night’s biggest winner with five awards, made sure to thank all 16 million of her fans on Twitter, saying “5 Teen Choice Awards?! I'm so happy I'm so happy I'm so happy I'm so happy I'm so happy-- thank you so much for voting!”
See all the winners here:
Ultimate Choice: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner
Choice Movie, Romance: Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part One
Choice Movie Actor, Drama: Zac Efron
Choice Movie Actor, Romance: Zac Efron
Choice Movie Actress, Romance: Kristen Stewart
Choice Movie Drama: The Lucky One
Choice Movie, Comedy: 21 Jump Street
Choice Movie Actress, Sci-Fi/Fantasy: Jennifer Lawrence
Choice Movie Actor, Sci-Fi/Fantasy: Josh Hutcherson
Choice Summer Female Movie Star: Kristen Stewart
Choice Summer Male Movie Star: Chris Hemsworth
Choice Male Scene Stealer: Liam Hemsworth
Choice Villain: Alexander Ludwig
Choice Actress, Comedy: Emma Stone
Choice Actress Drama: Emma Stone
Choice Breakout In a Movie: Rihanna
Choice Hissy Fit: Charlize Theron
Choice Movie of the Summer, Comedy or Music: Katy Perry’s Part Of Me
Choice Movie Romance: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
Choice Movie Actress, Romance: Kristen Stewart
Choice Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Choice Male Artist: Justin Bieber
Choice Female Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Choice Single by a Female Artist: Taylor Swift – Eyes Open
Choice Country song: Taylor Swift – Sparks Fly
Choice Movie Voice: Taylor Swift (The Lorax)
Choice Music Group: Selena Gomez and the Scene
Choice Summer Male Music Star: Justin Bieber
Choice Summer Female Music Star: Demi Lovato
Choice Breakup Song: Maroon 5 - Payphone
Choice Breakout Artist: Carly Rae Jepsen
Choice Summer Song: Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe
Choice Summer Music Star Group: One Direction
Choice Music Breakout Group: One Direction
Choice Love Song: One Direction - What Makes You Beautiful
Choice TV Show, Sci Fi/Fantasy: The Vampire Diaries
Choice TV Show, Drama: Pretty Little Liars
Choice TV Show, Comedy: Glee
Choice TV Actor, Sci-Fi/Fantasy: Ian Somerhalder
Choice TV Actress, Sci-Fi/Fantasy: Nina Dobrev
Choice TV Actor, Drama: Ian Harding
Choice TV Actress, Drama: Lucy Hale
Choice TV Male Scene Stealer: Michael Trevino
Choice TV Female Scene Stealer: Candice Accola
Choice TV Actor Action: Adam Rodriguez
Choice TV Actress, Comedy: Lea Michele
Choice TV Actor, Comedy: Chris Colfer
Choice Summer TV Star Male: Tyler Posey
Choice Summer TV Star Female: Troian Bellisario
Choice TV Breakout Star Female: Hannah Simone
Choice TV Reality Star: Pauly D
Choice Hotties: Miley Cyrus & Ian Somerhalder
Choice Comedian: Ellen DeGeneres
Choice Web Star: Sophia Grace & Rosie
Acuvue Inspire Award: Miranda Cosgrove
Choice Male Fashion Icon: Justin Bieber