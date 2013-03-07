Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and team Twilight continue their worldwide Breaking Dawn Part 2 tour!

While Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner headed to Madrid, the rest of the Twilight Breaking Dawn Part 2 stars were in New York…

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and the rest of the Twilight cast continued their busy promotional tour for Breaking Dawn Part 2 yesterday, dividing their attentions between New York and Madrid.

While Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner joined Kristen in Madrid the rest of the cast headed to New York. Kristen stole the show in a neon Christian Dior dress complete with messy braid and Barbara Bui monochrome pumps.

And for co-stars Ashley Greene and Dakota Fanning, midnight blue dresses were the order of the day, with Ashley looking oh-so glam in a Donna Karan Atelier gown, complete with wow-worthy smokey eyes, and InStyle cover girl Dakota opting for a pearl embellished satin gown andmessy locks.

