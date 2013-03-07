Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner wow at Twilight premiere

Twilight fans lined the red carpet to catch a glimpse of the Twilight trio, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, as well as Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, Nikki Reed and sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning at the LA premiere of the saga’s final installment.

Having styled up the promo tour so far we were on the edge of seats to find out which designer K-Stew would choose for the premiere. Opting for a favourite designer, Zuhair Murad, Kristen worked the sheer nude lace gown with Jimmy Choos and uber-glamorous side-swept tresses,

Dapper as ever, R-Patz worked a bottle green Gucci suit while Taylor chose a blue-grey hue that he accessorized with a huge smile.

DKNY girl Ashley Green knew she could count on Donna Karan to provide a show-stopping number. Meanwhile Dakota and Elle Fanning looked fabulous with the elder sister trying out teal in Elie Saab and the younger going for a playful Prada look.

